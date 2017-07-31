Aaron Judge: Baseball Player's Game-Worn Jersey Sells for Record Amount

Aaron Judge's popularity is reaching record levels. According to ESPN's Darren Rovell, the jersey he wore with the New York Yankees in his MLB debut sold at an auction over the weekend for $157,366. It is the most anyone has paid for a jersey from the four major sports in the United States in 15 years, surpassing the jersey Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry wore in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals by more than $20,000.

This is becoming quite the trend for Judge, who is in the middle of a historic rookie season. Not only did another one of his jerseys sell for $45,578, one of Judge's rookie baseball cards recently went $14,665 on eBay. There's plenty more where that came from, too, with the likes of Memory Lane possessing one of Judge's Double-A uniforms, which they hope to sell for $25,000.

The craziest part of it all? The Yankees are only paying Judge $544,500 this season. Based on how he's performing this season and the amount of money he'll likely make off the field, though, he'll have plenty of opportunities to make up for it.

