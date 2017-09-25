Aaron Judge Breaks MLB Rookie Record With 50th Home Run

Aaron Judge made history once again on Monday. With two homers against the Kansas City Royals, the New York Yankees' right fielder tied and then broke Mark McGwire's major league record for the most home runs in a rookie season. McGwire set the record in 1987 as a member of the Oakland Athletics with 49 home runs. Wally Berger held the record prior to McGwire with 38 home runs in 1930.

Related Aaron Judge: How New York Yankees Rookie Sensation Is Changing Baseball Bronx Bombers young phenom putting up historic MVP numbers is great for the game

The Yankees celebrated the moment with the following message on Twitter:

Time to edit the history books!#AllRise for Aaron Judge – the new record holder for most HR by a rookie! pic.twitter.com/KuE2otXn7B — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 25, 2017

Judge got off to a hot start this season with 10 home runs and 20 RBIs in the month of April. He continued his hot streak through June before hitting the rookie wall in July and August, putting his odds of beating McGwire’s record in jeopardy. Judge has since found his groove again with 13 home runs in September – the most he's recorded in any month so far in his career – and 26 RBIs. He has six home runs and 10 RBIs in his last five games alone.

Judge now trails only Giancarlo Stanton for the most home runs in MLB this season. He'll have an opportunity to add to his total in the remaining six games of the season when the Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

