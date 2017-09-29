Victor Oladipo, 2 Chainz Call Out Trump's Anthem Comments in New Single

With the NBA season just around the corner, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has released the second single from his debut EP being released early next month. Titled "Rope a Dope" and featuring rapper 2 Chainz, the song serves as a response to Donald Trump, who recently criticized NFL players for taking a knee during the national anthem to protest social injustice.

"I wanted to address what was going on and bring awareness to it, but in a positive manner," Oladipo said in a press release. "I want people to feel inspired and motivated to be great, and to stand up and have confidence. We need to come together as a country to deal with these problems. We aren't going to solve anything unless we're united."

In the single, Oladipo urges people to "stand up" and "get involved" rather than hang back because "together everyone will achieve more." 2 Chainz addresses the national anthem controversy directly by rapping "Pledge allegiance on one knee, shoes Crocodile Dundee, attire on the highest level, go to war with a giant devil."

You can listen to the entire song below:

Oladipo's EP, "Songs For You," is scheduled for release on Friday, October 6th. The other single from his EP – a Donny Hathaway-inspired song titled "Song For You" – came out on August 31st and now has a music video.

