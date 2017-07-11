Watch Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Los Angeles Press Conference

There's nothing normal about the upcoming fight between UFC star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The two are scheduled to square off on August 26th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor walking in as the underdog against Mayweather, possibly the best boxer of his generation. It will, for all intents and purposes, be a boxing match, but it will be a spectacle unlike any other.

And a spectacle needs to build itself up, so McGregor and Mayweather are hitting the road to promote the fight, embarking on a four-city international press tour beginning Tuesday, July 11th in Los Angeles, then winding its way to Toronto, New York City and finally London.

While the two brash competitors with egos big enough to fill any room always know how to put on a show, there's always the chance for fireworks when McGregor gets in front of a microphone. The two have spent months taunting each other, but "The Notorious" has a past that's just that when it comes to press conferences.

The first conference starts at 5 p.m. ET, and will no doubt be filled with more than a few unmissable moments.