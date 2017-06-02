On the eve of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, Jimmy Kimmel invited some well known individuals from the NBA community to read some incredibly mean tweets about themselves.

In previous installments, we've seen the likes of Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Jeremy Lin, Kobe Bryant, Jalen Rose, Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin mock themselves on national television. Included in this one: Zach LaVine, DeAndre Jordan, Mike Conley, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, Devin Booker, Jay Williams, Caron Butler, Doc Rivers, Walt Frazier, Michelle Beadle, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Karl Malone – sort of, anyway.

"Karl Malone ain't doing this shit," said the Utah Jazz legend before walking off camera.

As for everyone else, they took it in good stride. Towns had to deal with being called a "gigantic, extraordinarily athletic baby," Booker was compared to a "fancy lesbian" and someone went as far as saying Butler, who played for the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards throughout his NBA career, was more of a douche than Hitler. Harden and his beard also drew a comparison to Moses and Johnson is apparently living proof to @libaanstar1 that "any stupid person can do anything they set their mind to."

Harsh? Yes. Hilarious? Also yes. It's just too bad we're going to have to wait another year before we get the sixth installment of this series. Based on what happened in the first game between the Cavaliers and Warriors, it might actually be more entertaining than the NBA Finals.

