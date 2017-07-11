Los Angeles Looks to Host 2024 or 2028 Summer Olympics

For the first time since Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Games, America looks like it will once again welcome athletes from all across the globe, it's just not totally clear whether or not Los Angeles will host the 2024 or 2028 Summer Olympics. The California city and Paris are both the only competition left for the 2024 games, but after the International Olympic Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to break with tradition and award two games at once, an opportunity to make the picking process easier. It's almost a lock that the two cities will each have a turn hosting the best basketball and volleyball players, divers, gymnasts and other athletes in the world within the next decade barring any unforeseen change.

If Los Angeles hosts the 2024 version, it would be exactly 40 years since the last time the games were held in the city. The 1984 Games of the XXIII Olympiad were highly controversial as Russia, Cuba East Germany and other communist countries boycotted America's hosting in a show of Cold War solidarity. The city won the right to the games after Tehran withdrew its bid after the Iranian Revolution.

Hosting the Olympics has its drawbacks, of course. As CNN Money points out, it practically guarantees massive debt for years to come, leading many cities to abandon their bids. It's been estimated that the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro ran $1.6 billion over estimated costs.

However, officials from both Los Angeles and Paris stressed that their cities already have more than 90 percent of the infrastructure needed, something that could reduce any extra costs.

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates suggested Tuesday that the Olympic committees from each city could be left to decide who should host in which year. The decision would then be ratified in September.

