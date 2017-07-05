Lonzo Ball Docuseries Given Green Light by Facebook

The Ball family isn't going anywhere anytime soon – and not only because Lonzo Ball is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Deadline, the family has agreed to star in a docuseries about their lives as one of two new original series being pushed by Facebook. The show will follow Lonzo Ball, who was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft last month, as well as his brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo, both of whom are some of the best high school prospects in the country. The show doesn't have a title yet and it remains to be seen how many episodes there will be, but this probably means we'll also be seeing a lot more of their father LaVar Ball than we currently are as well.

"Our goal is to make Facebook a place where people can come together around video," Vice President of Media Partnerships Nick Grudin told Deadline. "To help get there, we're supporting a small group of partners and creators as they experiment with the kinds of shows you can build a community around – from sports to comedy to reality to gaming. We're focused on episodic shows and helping all our partners understand what works across different verticals and topics. We're funding these shows directly now, but over time we want to help lots of creators make videos funded through revenue sharing products like Ad Break."

None of this should come as a big surprise. LaVar Ball has been incredibly outspoken over the last 12 months, saying things like he could beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1 and that his oldest son Lonzo is already better than Stephen Curry. He has pissed off a number of people in the NBA along the – Joel Embiid, for example, recently made his feelings known about LaVar after he criticized the Philadelphia 76ers big man on a radio – so giving him and his family a platform will likely get a lot of attention. It might not always get them attention for the right reasons, but it's probably a safe investment for Facebook.

