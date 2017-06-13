UCLA standout Lonzo Ball showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! just after the Golden State Warriors wrapped up defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals to talk about his own NBA future. And, of course, the projected second pick in the Draft was followed by his father, the controversial LaVar Ball, who came out sporting a tie the the logo of his Big Baller Brand, which don't seem to be available yet on the website alongside the $495 sneakers and $220 slides.

Thanks almost as much to his father's ability to command media attention as his play, Ball is entering this draft as possibly the most hyped player projected to go second. Kimmel brought this up, asking Ball point blank, "We're not shooting for number one at all? We only want to play for the Lakers?"

The younger Ball told the host, "That's kinda where we're trying to head to."

For Ball playing for the Lakers is all about the mystique, the young team they have but mostly it's about "being home."

When Kimmel asked if he had any interested in the other L.A. team, the Clippers, Ball answered, "They don't really have a chance, no."

Kimmel then turned his attention to the elder Ball, who talked up his training skills, then asked Lonzo if he ever gets annoyed having his father around him all the time, telling him to blink three times if the answer is yes. The conversation, of course, turned to the sneakers that Kimmel called "controversial."

With the season over and the NBA Draft on June 22nd, you can bet this won't be the last you hear from the Ball family.