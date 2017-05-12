Kobe Bryant Meets His Hero: 'Game of Thrones' Creator George R.R. Martin

Future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant is a creative guy, something fans maybe didn't get to see much in his days playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Since he decided the 2015-16 season would be his last in the NBA, he's moved on to new projects like teaming up with ESPN for a miniseries called "Canvas" in which he breaks down how to defend the NBA’s best players such as LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. And, of course, his poetry.

So it should come as no surprise that Bryant isn't afraid to reach out to other individuals in the world he looks up to in hopes of finding some guidance.

One of those people, it turns out, is Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin. On Thursday, Bryant tweeted out a picture of him hanging out with Martin with the caption, "Learning about the art of story from one of my muses today. Thank you @GRRMspeaking #muse #musecage." While we'll have to wait and see if he uses Martin's advice for one of his upcoming projects, we do know Bryant wanted to talk to Martin specifically about characters and story.

Learning about the art of story from one of my muses today. Thank you @GRRMspeaking #muse #musecage pic.twitter.com/8ujSrkKJ7h — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 12, 2017

It probably goes without saying, but Bryant is actually a huge Game of Thrones fan. Not only did he binge watch the show in little-to-no time following his final game in a Lakers uniform, his wife Vanessa got him a signed copy of one of the books in Martin's A Song of Fire and Ice series for Christmas with a personal message from writer on the title page: "To Kobe," it reads. "Fly high, burn bright."



Next up for Bryant is a meeting with J.K. Rowling to talk characters and story. That's his dream, anyway.

