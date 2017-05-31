Jay Z's nephew Nahziah Carter can ball. According to 247Sports, Carter is ranked 328th in the country and 67th amongst players at his position. He originally committed to spending his collegiate years at Dayton until the school's head basketball coach Archie Miller became Tom Crean's replacement in Indiana. As a result, Carter de-committed and is currently mulling over offers from the likes of Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech and N.C. State.
Following his performance at an AAU tournament in Los Angeles over the weekend, though, Carter may have earned himself some more national attention. Not only did he put up solid numbers throughout, Carter became the talk of the town when he put the number one recruit in the country Marvin Bagley III on a poster with one of the nastiest dunks you'll see this year.
The @_ClutchCarter dunk over Bagley pic.twitter.com/hnGb0bNlGy— Josh Margolis (@MargolisNews) May 28, 2017
Carter also dunked over Bol Bol – the son of NBA legend Manute Bol who happens to be another five-star recruit with offers from Arizona, Kentucky and UCLA – during the tournament with an equally impressive dunk that quickly made its way around social media.
Nahziah Carter going after dudes 😵 @_ClutchCarter @TheCityRocks #2017EYBL #NikeEYBL pic.twitter.com/Tvf0Gz8xFm— Overtime (@overtime) May 27, 2017
Jay Z was even in attendance for some of Carter's games, so it's no surprise his nephew walked away as the the most popular player of the tournament.
Carter has seen his stock rise considerably in recent months, which probably helped him land a scholarship offer from Indiana for 2018. Based on how fond he is of Miller as a coach – "I like his coaching style, the way he gets on the players, his relationship with the players and their families too," Carter said – it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see him become a Hoosier.