Watch Jamie Foxx's Spot-On LeBron James Impression on 'Jimmy Kimmel'

LeBron James made Jamie Foxx cry. Let's face it, a lot of sports fans have shed a few tears over course of the superstar's career for various reasons, but the Oscar-winner went on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about all the places and times he's cried, and also who he'd root for if James went up against his favorite team, the Dallas Mavericks.

One of the times the star of the upcoming film Baby Driver admitted to weeping was when James delivered a championship to his hometown of Cleveland last year after coming back from his successful run with the Miami Heat. Sure, James had a few rings already, but Foxx admits that the Cleveland Cavaliers coming back from being down three games to one and winning the city's first pro sports championship in decades made him "cry with joy." Foxx then jumped up an did his best LeBron surveying the court and running backwards impression, and it was about as good as you'd guess from a guy who was on In Living Color could pull off.

Foxx admitted to being a fan of the Cavs superstar, saying the duo used to have a connection when James first started in the league, but he worries that James might be shunning the actor now because Foxx did a commercial with Steph Curry.

When the conversation turned to James' rival Golden State Warriors, Foxx mentioned he saw one of Curry's teammates, Draymond Green, backstage. Adding an impression of the technical foul-prone Green stomping around, then acting like the six-foot, seven-inch Green picked the five-foot, nine-inch Foxx up and held him in his hands. Green was also a guest on the show, admitting he was the drunkest person at the Warriors after-party.

Green also admitted that after the Finals, he found himself waking up on teammate Klay Thompson's couch. "I don't even know if that's the best place to sleep," he said. "You never know with Klay."