With Father's Day falling less than a handful of days before the 2017 NBA Draft, Foot Locker released a new spot featuring several of the top prospects in the class reflecting on how their fathers have impacted their lives. However, while likely lottery picks De'Aaron Fox, Jayson Tatum and Jonathan Isaac have fond memories about "all those games of 1-on-1 in the driveway" and all the times their fathers showed up to their games, Lonzo Ball's upbringing was slightly different.

Related College Basketball Star Lonzo Ball's Hollywood Dreams Could Come True With the Los Angeles Lakers getting the second pick in the NBA Draft, UCLA standout (and his father) could get his wish

"Of course there's that big day when your dad berates your high school coach in front of an entire crowd for not getting you enough touches," Ball says in the video. "Or that special moment when your dad sits you down and tells you where you're going to college, copyrights your name to make it part of a family lifestyle brand, went on First Take and shouted back and forth with Stephen A. Smith about how you're already better than the reigning league MVP."

From Tom Brady mocking his Deflategate suspension to D'Angelo Russell making light of his well-documented incident with Nick Young, Foot Locker has released a number of spots over the years making fun of some of the biggest controversies in sports. Ball's father, LaVar Ball, has been highly scrutinized recently for countless reasons – including all the things Lonzo mentioned, LaVar has said he could beat Michael Jordan in a game of 1-on-1, stated his son will only play for the Lakers and released a $495 independent shoe – which is why this spot felt like a long time coming.

Even Lonzo felt that way.

"The NBA Draft is a milestone I've been working toward for a long time and it's exciting to celebrate it with a Foot Locker commercial," Lonzo said via press release. "I loved last year's spot with Ben Simmons and D'Angelo Russell and I love how they give us players the opportunity to make light out of things. It's been a big year for my family, and I know we're just getting started. My dad and I both love the humor of the spot and I’m glad I got to have a little fun around the topic before going to the league."

The spot will air nationally on ESPN during the live broadcast of the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22nd.