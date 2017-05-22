Floyd Mayweather Sets First Public Stipulation for Conor McGregor Fight

It appears as though the only person who can prevent the superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather from happening is Mayweather himself.

Related Conor McGregor Signs 'Record-Breaking Deal' to Fight Floyd Mayweather Getting UFC champ to sign was considered the easy part. Dealing with boxing legend is an entirely different story

It's been a big month for McGregor. Shortly after the birth of his first child, "The Notorious" signed a "record-breaking deal" to fight Mayweather, leaving it up to the boxing legend to determine if he will stick to his word and sign his half of the deal. Mayweather's representatives will reportedly meet with UFC president Dana White this week in the hopes of coming to an agreement, but Mayweather talked about the possibility of fighting McGregor over the weekend following the showdown between Gervonta Davis and Liam Walsh. While he still believes the fight will happen, Mayweather gave some insight into what his side of the deal might look like if he agrees to fight McGregor.

"If me and Conor McGregor do happen to make the fight happen – which I think the fight will happen – I would love for this young kid [Davis] to be on the undercard," Mayweather said, while possibly adding a very public stipulation. "I also would like Badou Jack to be on the undercard, but tonight is Tank’s night. Let’s talk about him. He's done a great job. He's done a tremendous job. I had a great career and my career may not be over. No. 50 may be against Conor McGregor. We'll just wait and see."

Davis is, of course, represented by Mayweather, as is Jack. It makes sense that he's want them both on the undercard for one of – if not the most – highly anticipated fights of all-time.

As for where McGregor stands on all of this, he called Mayweather out on Twitter for what feels like the hundredth time over the last year: "Solid work today," he tweeted. "Sign your end Floyd or you are just a mouth." For what it's worth, Mayweather told ESPN's Nick Parkinson that there is a "90 percent chance" McGregor will be his next opponent if he decides to come out of retirement. He also said he would "absolutely not" come out of retirement to fight another boxer.