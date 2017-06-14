Floyd Mayweather Backs Off August Fight Date With Conor McGregor

Over the weekend, news quickly spread that Floyd Mayweather's group, Mayweather Productions, was going to formally request Aug. 26th from the Nevada State Athletic Commission at a meeting on Wednesday to fight Conor McGregor at MGM Grand in Las Vegas later this year. Doing so, of course, would make the highly anticipated superfight between McGregor and Mayweather much more likely to happen. One of McGregor's Instagram posts this week, where he stated "Something BIG is coming #BP," only fueled speculation.



According to the Los Angeles Times, however, Mayweather Promotions has since retracted the request. That could change before they meet later today – Bob Bennett, executive director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, said as much – but one official told the Times that they don’t think Aug. 26th is a realistic timetable for the fight between Mayweather and McGregor for a variety of reasons. If they can't get a deal done for the date, it is believed the fight will be pushed back to November due to scheduling issues at the venue and the reluctance to "compete for mainstream sporting fans' interest against postseason baseball in October."



"Is anything done? No," Bennett said. "Do I believe the fight will probably come to fruition? Yes."

In the meantime, it looks like McGregor continues to take shots at Mayweather on social media. The UFC superstar posted a picture of Mayweather on Tuesday to make fun of his age and later reminded his followers that he is more than prepared to fight than the boxing legend.

Man, much respect to Floyd Senior still getting a few rounds in at the gym. I hope I can still train at that age.

Respect. pic.twitter.com/Q2jv4Lffgd — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 13, 2017

The good news is that talks are reportedly progressing, just slowly. The bad news is that we still have no idea if this fight is actually going to happen. Perhaps we'll know more about where the two sides stand by the end of the day if Mayweather changes his mind again.