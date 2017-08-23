Floyd Mayweather Guarantees He'll Stop Conor McGregor on Saturday

Floyd Mayweather has been reluctant to make a bold prediction in the lead-up to Saturday's highly anticipated boxing match with Conor McGregor. That is, until now.



With the hours winding down to "The Money Fight" between Mayweather and McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mayweather, who hasn't put an opponent away inside the distance since 2009, is guaranteeing the judges won't come in to play.

"I'm coming straight and I'm pretty sure he's coming straight," Mayweather tells Rolling Stone. "I'm going to win. It won't go the distance. I guarantee it. I believe in myself so much. 100 percent chance that it won't go the distance. We're going to come out there from the opening bell and drop bombs."

While Mayweather is merely predicting the fight won't go all 12 rounds, McGregor has claimed since the fight was officially announced that he'd put Mayweather away in four rounds or less. The Irishman believes his power will allow him to the first to ever defeat Mayweather, and while that's saying a lot, Mayweather has also heard the same song and dance from 49 other opponents.

"Can't nobody beat me but Floyd Mayweather," Mayweather says. "I'm the best ever. Nobody can beat me. I have the best IQ in the sport of boxing. As far as mental, I'm one of the strongest athletes mentally to ever live. Physically, I prepare my body and I'm ready to go out there and do what I do best."

At 40, Mayweather bluntly admits he's not the same fight he was in his prime. He still thinks he's more than good enough to handle McGregor, however, and that confidence is one of the reasons he came out of retirement for the contest.

"No one lured me (out of retirement)," Mayweather said. "It was me that made this fight happen. Why take a chance on making $30 million when you can make $300 million? I'm going to look good. I'm fast and I'm strong. No matter what he tells y'all. He can blow smoke up your ass. August 26th he's fighting a real fighter."

Mayweather claims that no matter what happens in the ring on Saturday's he's going to walk away from competition for good and ride off peacefully into retirement. He's looking forward to experiencing one last high before that happens, though, and it's going to come at McGregor's expense.

"When I win this fight, is that it?" Mayweather says. "Absolutely."