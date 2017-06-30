Conor McGregor enters his fight against Floyd Mayweather as the underdog for good reason. As dominant as he is in the UFC, boxing is a completely different animal and McGregor is going up against one of the greatest boxers of all time. Sure, Mayweather is coming off of an almost two year retirement – McGregor has beaten Jose Aldo, Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez during that time to become the first UFC fighter to hold title belts in multiple weight divisions – but his 49-0 career record sort of speaks for itself.

We won't know what McGregor has actually gotten himself into until they step into the same ring on Aug. 26th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. He at least has a puncher's chance due to the combination of his power and length, but the odds are certainly stacked against him. That's why whenever the two fighters give their audiences an opportunity to compare them in some capacity, like they did this week on social media, it only adds to the intrigue surrounding the fight.

First up was Mayweather, who shared a workout video of himself hitting the double end bag with an incredible amount of speed and precision. It was pretty standard stuff from someone whose defense has been described as being "impregnable" from other fighters in the past.

Then it was McGregor's turn to respond, and many people were underwhelmed with what he had to offer. Some even used it as proof that he has absolutely no chance against Mayweather later this summer because he failed to show the same technique.

It's worth noting that their workouts are completely different. As the Mirror's Martin Domin explained, Mayweather's focused on improving his hand-eye coordination whereas McGregor's focused on shot execution and placement. Plus, we already knew that Mayweather has the technical advantage over McGregor. The reason this fight is expected to break every record in the sport of boxing is because people want to see if McGregor can figure out a way around Mayweather's technical advantage to swing the odds back in his favor.

With a little less than two months remaining, the clock is ticking.