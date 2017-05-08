The days of us having to keep tabs on only one Conor McGregor are over with. The UFC champion announced over the weekend that his longtime girlfriend Dee Devlin has given birth to their first child, Conor Jack McGregor. Conor Jr. weighed just under nine pounds at birth, according to his grandfather, much to the delight of Conor McGregor's trainer.

"There's great news for the McGregors and the Devlins," Tony McGregor's told the Irish Mirror. "Baby Conor Jack McGregor was delivered last night at 8 p.m. in the Coombe Hospital. He came in at eight pounds, 14 ounces. The whole family are absolutely delighted."

Conor McGregor shared a couple of pictures of Conor Jr. on social media, including this one of his "left paw." It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that betting agencies such as BoyleSports have already put 10/11 odds on Conor Jr. following in his father's footsteps and becoming a UFC fighter when he's older. BoyleSports is also taking bets on Conor Jr. playing for the Dublin Senior Football team (16/1) and being featured in a baby advertisement (9/1).

As discovered by Bloody Elbow, Conor Jr. already owns an Instagram account as well. Even though it's "run by my parents – Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin" and has zero posts to date, he is the proud owner of a verified account that has over 53,000 followers. He's following only two people, however, which we can only assume is his way of showing his parents some love. They are the reason he already has more followers than most people could ever dream of after all.



Now that Conor Jr. is here, maybe his dad can get around to planning that superfight with Floyd Mayweather.