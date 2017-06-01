Al Franken Talks Grilling Trump Appointees, Impersonating Mick Jagger

In his new memoir, Giant of the Senate, Sen. Al Franken writes that Donald Trump's inauguration was "perhaps the most depressing moment I've had since I entered politics, though that record has been repeatedly surpassed since January 20." That sentiment is likely shared by many other Americans – but whatever we've lost in national dignity and global repute since that day, at least we've gotten a lot more Franken out of it.

The senator's dry sense of humor and decades-long career in "identifying absurdity" have uniquely prepared him to meet this dark, absurd moment in American history, as Rolling Stone contributing editor Mark Binelli recounts in his new cover story.

Franken recently spared Rolling Stone a few additional moments to talk through some of his various prior pursuits – right-wing-media critic, Mick Jagger impersonator – as well as his present one.

While serving in Congress, Franken has gotten to both grill Trump appointees like Neil Gorsuch, Betsy DeVos and Jeff Sessions and pay tribute to Minnesota's best and brightest, like Prince and Franken's late writing partner, Tom Davis.