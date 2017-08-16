Michael Moore, Mark Ruffalo Take Broadway Crowd to Protest Donald Trump

Filmmaker Michael Moore led the audience of his one-man, anti-Trump Broadway show, The Terms of My Surrender, to protest the president outside Trump Tower on Tuesday. Theatergoers crammed onto a pair of double-decker buses en route to a candlelight vigil for Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old killed Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia after a car slammed into demonstrators protesting the "Unite the Right" white supremacist rally.

Moore shuttled the audience outside to the protest roughly 90 minutes into the show, The New York Times reports. Mark Ruffalo, Marisa Tomei and Fisher Stevens joined on the upper level of one bus, helping him navigate to Trump Tower. Olivia Wilde and Tom Sturridge were also onboard, Gothamist reports.

A Facebook livestream of the protest showed Ruffalo leading a series of chants, including "No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA" and "Hey hey, ho, ho, neo-Nazis got to go." After the bus arrived, Moore announced to the growing crowd, "We are here to perform a citizen's arrest!" The actor also started a lengthy chant on Fifth Avenue outlining his "hurt" over the weekend's events.

"Something's dying in America," Ruffalo said. "The soul of America. The dream of America. The hope of America is languishing today, is hurting today and it's not going to stop until Donald Trump is stopped. Until [Sebastian] Gorka is stopped. Until Steve Bannon is stopped. Until Stephen Miller is stopped. We're decent people. We're a multicultural country. We all come from someplace else. What's beautiful about us is our differences. Whiteness is nothing without the rest of the rainbow. It's nothing without black. It's nothing without yellow. It's nothing without red. It's nothing without brown. It's nothing without LGBT people. It's nothing without trans people. It's nothing without our lovely, beautiful mothers and women. It's nothing without our diversity. We are all colors. We are America. We love America."

Upon announcing The Terms of My Surrender in May, Moore described the one-man-show as a "ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the fuck we got here and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border."

Moore recently told Rolling Stone his show targets "self-hating liberals."

"They're the liberals who weren't paying attention to what needed to happen last year to stop Trump," he said the day after opening night. "Trying to break through that bubble was very difficult. Trying to warn them what was going to happen, it was an impossible task. This show is for them. It's why I'm glad I'm doing it here in New York, right now, rather than in Atlanta or some other place. ... Unless you have the attitude that you're in the French Resistance at this point, I don't know how we're going to defeat this. All of us have to be willing to put ourselves out there."