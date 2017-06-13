Watch Livestream of Jeff Sessions' Testimony on Russia

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday afternoon in an open hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee with regard to the Trump-Russia investigation.

The Sessions hearing, which is slated to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, comes on the heels of James Comey's historic testimony before the same committee last Thursday, in which the former FBI director insinuated that the bureau could have incriminating information – "facts that I can't discuss in an open setting," as Comey put it – about Sessions. As we asked after the Comey hearing, "What does Comey know about Attorney General Jeff Sessions that led him, and the entire senior leadership of the FBI, to cut the AG – their boss – out of the loop after Trump pressured Comey to drop the criminal probe of Michael Flynn?"

There have been rumblings that Sessions could invoke executive privilege to avoid having to answer some questions about his boss, the president, but the White House has so far declined to confirm that's the case.

You can watch a livestream of the hearing, above.