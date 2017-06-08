Watch Livestream of James Comey Testimony on Trump-Russia Probe

Former FBI Director James Comey testifies Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the bureau's investigation into the Trump campaign's Russia ties, one of several such investigations being conducted. The hearing, which begins at 10 a.m. ET, comes nearly a month after President Trump abruptly fired Comey – a move the president himself has said was motivated by the FBI investigation, raising questions about whether the president attempted to obstruct justice.

The hearing will be headed by the committee's chair, Republican Richard Burr of North Carolina.

The widely anticipated and high-stakes hearing is being broadcast on major networks and livestreamed, above, via PBS. Some dedicated political junkies – and drinkers – are even expected to watch from bars that have opened early to show the hearing, which is being called "Washington's Super Bowl." Bottoms up to everyone watching – especially if Trump livetweets the proceedings, as he has threatened to do.