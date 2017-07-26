President Trump: Transgender People Will Not Be Allowed in Military

President Trump announced via Twitter that transgender individuals will not be allowed to serve in the military "in any capacity."

Related Trump's Trans Military Ban: What You Need to Know Trump's surprise announcement on Twitter Wednesday was as confusing as it was devastating

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military ... Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."





After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017



Trump's decision would revoke the 2016 decision when the Pentagon lifted a longstanding ban against transgender men and women serving in the military. Not since the government repealed Don't Ask, Don't Tell (DADT) in 2011 had there been such a historic win against discrimination in the military.



Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) denounced Trump's decision by tweeting at him:

"@realDonaldTrump today issued a direct attack on transgender Americans," the official GLAAD account tweeted. "His admin. will stop at nothing to implement its anti-LGBTQ ideology — even if it means denying some of our bravest the right to serve. There are already 15,000 patriotic, transgender Americans serving in our military, and this ban will cause a huge disruption. Furthermore, this puts the careers of patriotic transgender Americans on the line who want nothing more than to serve their country."

On the campaign trail, Trump argued that he was better for LGBTQ Americans than his Democratic opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.





Time and time again, President Trump's actions speak louder than his words. https://t.co/hxYmSMoSG4 — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017





Trump's bold announcement comes amid a heated debate on Capitol Hill over previously instated policies requiring the Pentagon to pay for medical treatment related to gender transition.

One of the most publicized cases was Chelsea Manning's sentencing and subsequent coming out as transgender in 2013. At the time, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) argued that denying Manning access to hormone therapy could be seen as a violation of her Eighth Amendment rights protecting her from cruel and unusual punishment. She was granted hormone therapy in February 2015.