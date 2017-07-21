Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning from his oft-lampooned post as White House press secretary. A source familiar with the upheaval told The New York Times Spicer's decision to step down was in reaction to President Trump's appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.

Trump officially offered the position to Scaramucci, a longtime friend and ally, on Friday, following the May departure of Michael Dubke. Trump reportedly requested that Spicer stay on as press secretary, but Spicer told the president he believed the appointment to be a major mistake.

Other senior White House officials expressed similar wariness about a Scaramucci appointment earlier in the week; chief of staff Reince Priebus and top adviser Steve Bannon are reportedly also opposed to his appointment.

"This was a murdering of Reince and Bannon," one top White House official told Politico. "They said Anthony would get this job over their dead bodies."

Still, Trump plowed ahead. "Comms is what Anthony does," a source told NBC News of the SkyBridge Capital founder. "It's how he built his business. The guy knows media. He's been a good advocate for the president."

Scaramucci was a vocal supporter of and fundraiser for Trump during the campaign, often appearing on cable TV to defend him. He also served as part of Trump's transition team.