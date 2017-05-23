President Trump Calls Manchester Arena Terrorists 'Evil Losers'

In Bethlehem, Israel, President Donald Trump addressed the the Ariana Grande concert bombing in Manchester, England. "So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives, murdered by evil losers in life," Trump said while on his first foreign trip as president.

"I won't call them monsters because they would like that term, they would think that is a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are: They're losers. And we'll have more of them. But they're losers, just remember that ... This wicked ideology must be obliterated, and I mean completely obliterated."

Trump also discussed the attack during an appearance at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Referring to his recent address in Saudi Arabia on violent extremism, Trump said: "All civilized nations must be united in this effort. This trip is focused on that goal, bringing nations together around the goal of defeating the terrorism that threatens the world and crushing the hateful ideology that drives it so hard and seems to be driving it so fast."

At least 22 people were killed and 59 more were injured by the explosion at the Manchester Arena. The incident marks the worst terrorist attack in the United Kingdom since the July 2005 London bombings. It also comes just two years after the 2015 attack at Paris' Bataclan massacre, where 89 concert-goers were killed by extremists at an Eagles of Death Metal show. The concert-goers at the Manchester event were even younger, according to U.K. reports.



First Lady Melania Trump tweeted out a brief statement to the families of Manchester after the attack: