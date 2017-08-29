Hillary Clinton Plans 'What Happened' Book Tour

Hillary Clinton will embark on a book tour this fall in support of her upcoming memoir What Happened, which details her experience during the 2016 presidential election.



"What you'll see will be her story – Live. Her story of resilience, how to get back up after a loss, and how we can all look ahead," Simon & Shuster said in a statement of Clinton's book tour, which kicks off September 18th at Washington, D.C.'s Warner Theater.

"Come join Hillary as she lets loose about her experience as a woman in politics, and other topics, in a way she never has before… She’ll connect with audiences with a story that's personal, raw, detailed, and surprisingly funny. She'll take you with her on her journey and talk about what happened, what's next, and what's on your mind."

Clinton added in a statement, "In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I've often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now, I'm letting my guard down."

The What Happened Book Tour will currently visit 15 theaters throughout North America before concluding December 13th in Vancouver, British Columbia. More dates will be added as they are confirmed. Visit the tour's site for presale information and ticket on-sale dates.

In addition to the live events, Clinton has also begun scheduling book signings, with the first taking place at New York's Barnes & Noble Union Square on September 12th, the day What Happened is released.

Hillary Clinton Tour Dates

September 18 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

September 28 - Toronto, ON @ Enercare Centre

October 3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

October 9 - Davis, CA @ Jackson Hall

October 23 - Montreal, QC @ Palais des Congres de Montreal

October 24 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium

October 30 - Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theater

November 1 - New York, NY @ Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center

November 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

November 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theater

November 28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

November 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kimmel Center Academy of Music

December 11 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

December 12 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

December 13 - Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Convention Center