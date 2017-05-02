Hillary Clinton: I'm 'Now Part of the Resistance'

Hillary Clinton described herself as "part of the resistance" during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women International event in New York City Tuesday.

"I can't be anything other than who I am," Clinton said. "And I spent decades learning about what it would take to move our country forward – including people who clearly didn't vote for me – to try to make sure we dealt with a lot of these hard issues that are right around the corner like robotics and artificial intelligence and things that are really going to be upending the economy for the vast majority of Americans, to say nothing of the rest of the world. So I'm now back to being an activist citizen and part of the resistance."

Clinton addressed President Donald Trump and his administration directly while speaking about the importance of promoting and institutionalizing organizations that fight for women's rights. "I am going to publicly request that this administration not end our efforts making women's rights and opportunities central to American foreign policy and national security," she said.

Elsewhere, the former Democratic nominee for president discussed various facets of Trump's first 100 days, including his Syria strike, ongoing tensions with North Korea and health care. With regards to the latter, Clinton quipped, it was "somewhat gratifying" to see Trump admit that health care reform was complicated.

Clinton also spoke candidly about the various factors that contributed to her shocking loss to Trump last November. While Clinton said she took personal responsibility for the loss, she also once again criticized WikiLeaks, Russian interference and FBI Director James Comey's letter to members of congress about her e-mails that turned out to be superfluous. She said that confluence of events "raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off. The evidence for that intervening event is, I think, compelling, persuasive, and so we overcame a lot in the campaign."