Congressman Shot as Gunman Opens Fire on GOP Gathering

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican representative from Louisiana, was among those shot and injured when a gunman opened fire at a congressional baseball practice at a YMCA facility in Alexandria, Virginia.

At least five people were injured in the Wednesday morning shooting, which authorities called a "deliberate attack." According to the Alexandria police department, a suspect is reportedly in custody and "not a threat."

Scalise was shot in the hip in the attack, with a congressional aide and two law enforcement officers among those also injured in the incident, Representative Mo Brooks said. He added that he heard 50 to 60 gunshots, but it is unclear whether that was just from the gunman or an exchange of fire between the shooter and law enforcement.

"The shooter was shot behind home plate as he was circling around to the first base dugout where there were a number of us congressmen and other folks," Brooks told FMTALK1065. "Our security detail was able to incapacitate him at that point. I don't know if he [shooter] was dead. He was wounded. I don't know how many times he was wounded."

Texas representative Roger Williams was also injured fleeing the shooting. Approximately 25 congressmen were on the baseball field at the time of the shooting, including senators Rand Paul and Jeff Flake as well as representatives Brad Wenstrup, Ron DeSantis and Chuck Fleischmann.



The politicians were preparing for the Democrats versus Republicans congressional baseball game, an annual tradition that takes place at Washington, D.C.'s Nationals Park.

Donald Trump said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."



Scalise is the first member of Congress to be shot since Arizona representative Gabrielle Giffords survived a January 2011 attack that killed six people. "My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day," Giffords tweeted following the Scalise shooting.



