Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee this Thursday will be aired live on national television, making it one of a handful of congressional hearings in history deemed significant enough to broadcast live.

Other such events include the Army-McCarthy hearings in 1954, the Watergate hearings in 1973, the Iran-contra hearings in 1987, the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991 and President Bill Clinton impeachment hearings in 1998.

Comey will testify before the 15-member Senate Intelligence Committee, led by Republican chairman Richard M. Burr, and will field questions pertaining to his conversations with President Trump in the lead-up to his firing in May. A primary point of inquiry will be whether or not Comey was pressured into ending the FBI investigation into then-national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Much controversy has surrounded Comey’s sudden termination at the beginning of May, with Trump and members of his administration offering inconsistent reasoning as to why exactly the director was fired, though many speculated that the timing of the firing coincided with Comey’s intensified investigation into Flynn. (Flynn resigned as national security advisor in February amid controversy over his ties to Russian officials.)



CBS, ABC, NBC and PBS will all broadcast the much-anticipated testimony live, as will C-SPAN. Rolling Stone will also feature a livestream of the hearing when it kicks off at 10 a.m. ET.

Asked by reporters Tuesday about Comey’s upcoming hearing, Trump simply said, “I wish him luck.”