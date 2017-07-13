Watch Wale's Buoyant New 'Fine Girl' Video

Wale has unveiled the video for "Fine Girl," a song from his fifth studio album, Shine, which was released in April. The song features Davido and Olamide.

As the song's title implies, the clip features beautiful women alongside Wale and his friends who are all partying in a mansion. The celebratory visuals match the summery, laid-back grooves of the tune, which finds the crew dancing in the home and outside, hanging poolside and celebrating from daytime on into the night.

The Washington D.C. native also pays homage to his Nigerian roots, waving its flag in the clip, and the video also features other colorful African flags.

In addition to releasing Shine in April, the rapper appeared with Rick Ross and Young Thug on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Ross' "Trap Trap Trap." Earlier this year, Wale released a video for an extended version of "Groundhog Day."