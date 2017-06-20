Watch SZA Meet Her Favorite Actress in 'Drew Barrymore' Video

SZA was able to nab the namesake of her song "Drew Barrymore" for its Dave Meyers-directed music video. The R&B singer just released her debut album, Ctrl, earlier this month.

In the clip, SZA roams a lightly surrealist New York City. She's first seen waking up after a night out and going on an adventure to find a slice of pizza. She runs around with friends and does her laundry before ending up at a party. Outside of the party, she sits alone as a smiling Barrymore walks past her.

SZA has cited the former child star as one of her favorite performers. After the singer premiered the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Barrymore showed live right back by filming an Instagram video of herself watching the late-night performance and kissing her phone. SZA reposted the video on her own account and thanked the Never Been Kissed actress for her "endless inspiration."