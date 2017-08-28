Watch Taylor Swift Mock Herself in Dark 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video

Taylor Swift dropped her dark, satirical "Look What You Made Me Do" video during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. The pop star released the track on Thursday night as the lead single of her sixth studio album Reputation.

Related Are Fans Ready for Taylor Swift's Darkest Era Yet? Her vengeful new single seems to take aim at Kanye and kills off "the old Taylor" – can she pull off the most dramatic about-face of her career?

Frequent collaborator Joseph Kahn directed the video, having previously directed the clips for "Blank Space" and "Bad Blood" of Swift's 1989. The video begins with Swift emerging from a grave with a tombstone that reads "Here Lies Taylor Swift's Reputation." From there, Swift continues to unfurl her own history, skewering fame culture and her own personal history. At one point, her old personas climb up a cross where she stands at the top. She ends the video by quoting her biggest criticisms, with her various personas calling each other "fake" and complaining about her "playing the victim" all the time.

Following the release of "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift previewed the video with a teaser that aired during Good Morning America on Friday. The preview was immediately met with both memes and controversy when viewers noted how similar one particular scene of Swift with her back-up dancers looked similar to Beyonce's "Formation" video. Kahn downplayed the comparisons by noting that the video actually draws from "[an] obscure K Pop video made in North Korean prison in 2006."

Swift's Reputation will be released on November 10th.