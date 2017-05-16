Members of Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice in Chains, Heart and other bands featured on the soundtrack to Cameron Crowe's 1992 romantic comedy Singles – and in some cases in the movie itself – look back on the experience in a new video short, premiering here. The clip arrives in advance of a new expanded reissue of the soundtrack.

In the clip, musicians such as Alice in Chains' Sean Kinney recall their surprise when they found out that Crowe was making a movie that featured their homegrown Seattle music scene. "I just remember thinking, 'Cameron's magic,'" Kinney recalls. "'You're gonna go to Seattle and make a movie about stuff that just a small sect of people know?' At the time, there was no 'the grunge.'"

"Because the film was conceived and shot before the international explosion of all of the bands," Chris Cornell adds, "that ended up being kind of a key factor in what was referred to as the Seattle scene and the Seattle movement."



Other artists touch on the significance of the soundtrack itself, which also included Mother Love Bone, Mudhoney, Screaming Trees and the Replacements' Paul Westerberg. Pearl Jam's Mike McCready calls Soundgarden's contribution – the pummeling metal track "Birth Ritual" – "ridiculously good, one of the greatest songs ever written."

"It bottles a moment in time," Screaming Trees drummer Barrett Martin adds of the soundtrack as a whole.

"It was such an amazing thing to see the freight train of pop culture coming full blast at your little town," says Crowe in the clip, describing the moment he was hoping to capture in the film.



The deluxe edition of Singles: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack arrives Friday. In addition to the 13 tracks found on the initial release, the new version features a bonus disc of rarities, including Chris Cornell's 1992 EP Poncier (named after Matt Dillon's character in the movie, Cliff Poncier) and "Touch Me I'm Dick," a song by the film's fictional grunge band Citizen Dick.