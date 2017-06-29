Tyler, the Creator has unveiled his new video for "Who Dat Boy," which features A$AP Rocky. It's Tyler, the Creator's first new music since 2015's Cherry Bomb.

Related Two Insane Days on Tour With Tyler, the Creator On a bus from New Orleans to Dallas with the unpredictable and unstoppable international pariah of hip-hop

The new visuals are self-directed by Tyler, the Creator's alter ego, Wolf Haley. The clip opens as a horror movie-styled set up with creepy music to match. The rapper is seen shot from behind as foreboding music plays and flashes of light heighten the suspense. He turns to the camera to question, "Yo, who dat boy?" before running out of the house and down a sunny street where it's revealed that part of his face is partially blown away. He goes to a neighbor's house, which turns out to be A$AP Rocky's home.

A$AP Rocky moonlights as a surgeon in the clip and he begins operating on Tyler, the Creator's face, but it's not long before the police come knocking. When Tyler, the Creator emerges from surgery he has a different face stapled over his wounds and the pair escape down the street. Soon Tyler, the Creator is driving away as the police are in hot pursuit. The clip abruptly ends with a tease of a different-sounding tune, which has decidedly more sunny, romantic vibes than the disquieting "Who Dat Boy."

Last fall, Tyler, the Creator also teamed with A$AP Rocky for A$AP Rocky's "Telephone" alongside Playboy Carti and Yung Gleesh. In May, Tyler, the Creator unveiled a making-of documentary about 2015's Cherry Bomb.