Travis Scott has unveiled a new video for "Way Back," a song from 2016's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

The clip stars Houston Rockets guard James Harden, which is fitting as the Houston MC name-checks Harden in the song. The video opens on Harden observing multiple TV screens featuring pundits criticizing his game and discussing his personal life. But it turns out there's only one person he has to answer to that matters as he later heads to the basketball court for a one-on-one game with himself.

To go along with the auto-tune-tipped, trippy musical vibe, Harden at one point hangs upside down while lip-synching Scott's lyrics. Meanwhile, Scott shows up for a bit beside Harden. The rapper appears again towards the end of the clip, where he's dropping his bars in the back seat of a convertible driven by a little kid.

Though the self-directed visuals were filmed at an earlier time, Scott unveiled the video on Wednesday. "I did this for a project I did in Houston a while ago," he tweeted.

Scott is currently on tour for Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which debuted at Number One when it was released in September. He then joins Kendrick Lamar on his Damn. tour beginning in July.