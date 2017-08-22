See Ozzy Osbourne Sing 'Bark at the Moon' Under Total Eclipse

Moments before the moon darkened the earth around southern Illinois yesterday afternoon, Ozzy Osbourne took to a stage to sing one of his signature hits: "Bark at the Moon." "Are you ready?" he asked the crowd at approximately 1:20 p.m. as the sun was still beating down. "Let's go!" Then his band kicked into the track's hyper-speed opening riff and the former Black Sabbath frontman sang about becoming a werewolf. The performance was the culmination of Moonstock, a festival held in anticipation of the eclipse.

Fan-shot video shows that the sky darkened by the end of the first verse, as thousands of astronomy-inclined headbangers held up their phones to capture the moment. And the audience screamed as the eclipse achieved totality by the second chorus, prompting the stage lights to go up. The sun returned just as Zakk Wylde began his guitar solo, and the sky was blue again by the time keyboardist Adam Wakeman played the funereal opening notes of "Mr. Crowley."

Osbourne, who played a final show with Black Sabbath this past February, has returned to life as a solo artist and has been performing select live dates and festivals throughout the summer with a few more left before the year is up. On September 30th, he'll perform at Louisville, Kentucky's Louder Than Life Festival. On October 22nd, he'll be at Sacramento, California's Aftershock. And on November 4th, he'll be headlining his own Ozzfest Meets Knotfest in San Bernardino, California.