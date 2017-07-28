See Meek Mill Pay Tribute to Lil Snupe in 'We Ball' Video

Meek Mill reflects on life and loss in his new video for "We Ball" featuring Young Thug. The song hails from his new album, Wins and Losses.

Related Meek Mill Talks About Regaining His Hunger for 'Wins & Losses' "I wanted to open the gate back up to Meek Milly rapping, what people know me for, actually spitting and ... touching the heart"

The clip is "Dedicated to all of those we lost to the streets" and opens on Meek Mill's late protégé Lil Snupe adeptly freestyle rapping; the 18-year-old artist was shot and killed in 2013. The solemn themes of the video continue with montages of funerals and sweeping cemetery shots.

Interspersed between the somber scenes are glimpses of life on the road, concert footage, working in the studio, and celebrations, with the contrast seemingly serving as a reminder to remember those who have died while making the most of the time one still has. It ends with a life-affirming and adorable cameo from Meek Mill's son.

Meek Mill's third studio album, Wins and Losses, arrived on July 21st. It features collaborations with Rick Ross, Quavo, Future and The-Dream. Earlier in the month, he released a surprise new mixtape, Meekend Music II.