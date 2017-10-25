Watch Foo Fighters Play Euphoric 'Pretender' Live at the Acropolis

The Foo Fighters tear through a breathless performance of "The Pretender" at the legendary Acropolis in Athens, Greece, in a new preview clip from their upcoming episode of the PBS docu-series, Landmarks Live in Concert, airing November 10th on PBS.



Related Dave Grohl Goes Deep on Foo Fighters' New LP, Chris Cornell Dave Grohl goes deep on bro-ing down with Justin Timberlake, missing Chris Cornell and his band's star-studded new LP

The clip starts with the Foo Fighters barreling through the song's ferocious first verse and chorus, after which frontman Dave Grohl guides them into a steady vamp complete with rollicking piano, Chuck Berry-esque riffs and even some Springsteen-ian pontification on the power and glory of rock & roll. "I like it when you play rock & roll and people get up and dance, like you," Grohl tells the crowd before guitarist Chris Shiflett unleashes a blistering solo. Eventually the Foo Fighters transition back to "The Pretender" and bring the song to an epic close.

The band recorded their concert at the Acropolis in July. Along with the live footage, the Foo Fighters' episode of Landmarks Live – part of Thirteen's Great Performances series – will find them touring Athens and chatting with the show's host, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.



"We were given this extraordinary opportunity to spend a week in a city that's over 3,400 years old, the birthplace of democracy, theater and philosophy," Smith told Rolling Stone in a statement. "The significance of being allowed to stage a major rock show at one of the world's (not just Greece's) most significant landmarks was not lost on any of us. We were all humbled and honored."

In September, the Foo Fighters released their new album, Concrete and Gold. The band recorded the LP with contemporary pop producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Pink and more. The album features guest appearances from Paul McCartney, as well as Justin Timberlake.

The Foo Fighters are in the middle of a North American tour that wraps December 12th in Salt Lake City. The band has already extended the trek into 2018 with a new leg set to kick off April 18th in Austin.