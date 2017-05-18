Watch Temple of the Dog's Final Encore at Their Last Concert

When Temple of the Dog reunited for a brief tour last year to honor their 25th anniversary they knew they had to end the tour in Seattle. The city gave birth to the grunge supergroup in 1990 after Mother Love Bone frontman Andy Wood died of a heroin overdose and his former roommate Chris Cornell teamed up with his surviving bandmates to record an album in his honor, right around the time they met a new singer named Eddie Vedder. It was time of incredible creativity in Seattle, and soon enough the city would be at the center of the rock universe.

Related Chris Cornell: 15 Essential Songs The singer's most memorable moments: Soundgarden's grunge classics, Audioslave's hits and his poetic solo material

Temple of the Dog never got a chance to tour in support of their lone album since Soundgarden and Pearl Jam became two of the biggest bands shortly after it came out, but last year they decided it was finally time to take the music on the road in support of a deluxe edition of the album. "[We wanted] to just breathe some life into the songs we never got to play live," bassist Jeff Ament told Rolling Stone last year. "It felt like there was some unfinished business."



With just 10 songs on the album they were forced to fill up the setlist with covers like David Bowie's "Quicksand," The Cure's "Fascination Street" and Led Zeppelin's "Achilles Last Stand." A mere eight shows were booked, kicking off November 4th in Philadelphia and wrapping up on November 21st at the Paramount Theater in Seattle. They ended that final night with their classic "All Night Thing," which you can watch right here. "One more song and then, who knows?" Cornell told the crowd before it began. "Then we'll go on a massive world tour! But we're not going to."

The band did say they were open to the possibility of doing another album. "Just from my perspective, it would have to feel great," Cornell said. "It's a scary thing. I don't want to say it would have to live up to the [first] album, but I wouldn't want to take away from it. That's the issue with me. I don't want to detract from what happened before."

Sadly, Cornell's tragic death makes any future Temple of the Dog activity impossible, making this stellar performance of "All Night Thing" their final act. The songs on that album were written as a tribute to Andy Wood, but from now on they'll double as a tribute to the incredible voice and spirit of Chris Cornell.