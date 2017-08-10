2 Chainz takes viewers inside a pink trap house in Atlanta that emulates the cover of his recently released album, Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, in his new music video for "Door Swangin."

The house was painted pink and was the site where he held a private listening party prior to the album's release, as Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9 points out. While that was an invite-only affair, the video opens the doors to the space, where the equally pink walls are adorned with the names of the album's songs and the featured guests as a party ensues.

In the clip, the door of the house is constantly being opened as more partiers arrive. While 2 Chainz reflects on his past, people play cards, count money, fill up the porch and dance. "Another day we gotta get it, " he raps. "Can't forget how I fucking had the door swinging."

"You've got to know when it's time to tell the doctor, a.k.a. the microphone, what you've been feeling," he told Rolling Stone of his fourth studio album's autobiographical approach.



Pretty Girls Like Trap Music debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in June.

