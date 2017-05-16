Back in April, Lorde and Rolling Stone contributing editor Alex Morris sat down at a helipad in L.A. for a candid conversation about the 20-year-old pop star's post-Pure Heroine hiatus and the creation of her forthcoming sophomore album Melodrama. The singer is featured on the cover of the latest Rolling Stone.

Related Lorde's Growing Pains: How the Pop Outsider Wrote Her Next Chapter She became famous at 16 with an album that changed the mainstream. All she had to do was figure out where to go from there

As a helicopter hovers above them, Lorde and Morris discuss the Grammy winner's "emotional renaissance" after her blockbuster debut album and the end of her adolescence – a period that included a break-up (with longtime boyfriend James Lowe) and reconnecting with old friends in her native New Zealand after years touring around the world.

"Becoming an adult, you all of a sudden access all these different emotions but also you're in very different situations," she reflects. "[Melodrama] feels like the record of a new adult, a new baby adult stepping out."

Still, Lorde did spend time mourning her teenaged self. As she nears her 21st birthday this coming November, she says she now feels much more "comfortably 20."

Lorde also explains the meaning behind the title of Melodrama: a nod to Greek melodrama and her abiding love of theater, which peeks through in her stage persona, music and everyday life. Watch the video now.