Hear Motorhead's Gritty Cover of David Bowie's 'Heroes'

Going back to Motörhead's debut single, a revved-up cover of the Holland-Dozier-Holland classic "Leaving Here," Lemmy Kilmister & Co. enjoyed flexing their rock & roll side on other artists' songs. A new compilation, Under Cöver, collects 11 of the group's gritty renditions of tunes originally recorded by Judas Priest, Sex Pistols, Metallica and others, dating back to 1992. The one previously unreleased redux finds the trio adding some scuzz to David Bowie's 1977 anthem "Heroes."

A new video for the track combines live footage of the trio from recent years with offstage footage and candid photos of Kilmister, who died in 2015. The group performed "Heroes" live only one time, in June 2015, as an encore at Germany's Aftershock festival.

"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best, and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be," Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell said of the tune, which the band recorded in 2015 during the sessions for their final LP, Bad Magic. "Lemmy ended up loving our version."



"He was very, very proud of it not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun," drummer Mikkey Dee said. "Which is what projects like this should be – fun."

Under Cöver will come out on September 1st, and it will be available digitally as well as on CD and vinyl, and in a box set that includes both the CD and vinyl along with a patch and VIP guest pass.