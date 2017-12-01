Behind the Set List: Green Day

Green Day never have an easy time assembling their setlist. A two-and-a-half hour show somehow needs to touch on their massive catalog of hits, cuts from their new album, deep cuts the hardcore fans love to hear and unexpected covers. In May, we went backstage with Green Day at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. to check in with their ongoing Revolution Radio tour, which has a 28 song set that begins with a furious "Know Your Enemy" and wraps up at the end of the night with a solo acoustic "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life.)"

Before the show, bassist Mike Dirnt explained to Rolling Stone that no matter what they group plays, there will still be people complaining about their song selection. "I saw somebody say the other day, 'They played a couple of covers when they should have squeezed in some more of their old catalog, but I guess it's OK since they did 33 songs,'" Dirnt said. "Fuck you. Who plays 33 songs? Not to mention, some of those songs are seven and nine minutes long. Come on, man. Give me a break here." Right before they went on, the group handed us a setlist for the show.

Check out the video above where we break it down.