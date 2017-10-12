Wilco Detail Deluxe Reissues of First Two LPs, 'A.M.,' 'Being There'

Wilco will reissue their first two albums, A.M. and Being There, on December 1st via Rhino. The new editions will feature an array of bonus tracks, including alternate takes, unreleased songs and live recordings. A live rendition of the band's gritty and lonesome A.M. track, "Passenger Side," recorded in Los Angeles in 1996, is available to stream below.

The deluxe editions of both albums are available to pre-order. The new version of A.M. will be released on CD and double LP, while Being There will be released as a five-CD collection or a four LP set. Digital versions of both albums will be available, while limited-edition color vinyl copies can be purchased on the Wilco website.



Following the dissolution of their previous band, Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy, bassist John Stirratt and drummer Ken Coomer helped form Wilco and released their debut album, A.M. in 1995. The new reissue will feature eight unreleased bonus tracks, including an early version of "Outtasite (Outta Mind)," and Uncle Tupelo's last studio recording, "When You Find Trouble."



Stirratt wrote new liner notes for the reissue as well, and in them, he says of A.M., "Listening back to records 15 to 20 years later, I'm always taken with the confident but guileless quality of bands in their 20s, that strange mixture of innocence and conviction, and this is one of those records – we were barely a band at that point, just trying to make some noise."

Wilco released Being There, a double album, in 1996. The expanded edition of that record includes a full disc of outtakes, alternate versions and demos, plus a 20-song live set recorded at the Troubadour in Los Angeles November 12th, 1996, and a four-song set recorded the following day at the Santa Monica radio station KCRW.

