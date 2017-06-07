Sheila E. Remembers Private Life With Prince, Wild 'Purple Rain' Parties

The day before Prince's birthday, there's an audible crackle to Sheila E.'s smooth voice. The legendary drummer said she's been up all night polishing her new cover of "America" so it would be ready in time for what would have been Prince's 58th birthday.

"Prince wrote the song in response to America bombing Libya," Sheila said, a sadness behind her voice. "America" was the Reagan-era B side to Purple Rain hit "Baby I'm A Star." "It's crazy, because here we are again."

When Prince died just over a year ago, Sheila abandoned the dance album she was working on and began furiously compiling a new project that would become her forthcoming covers album, ICONIC. She phoned famous friends like Ringo Starr and Fred Stone for their involvement. And is using crowdfunding website PledgeMusic to finance it on her own. Between her close proximity to the 2015 Paris attacks, Trump's presidency, Prince's death and the pall of mistrust threatening our freedoms – ICONIC is celebration of the musical totems society has looked to for hope and peace in troubling times.









What was it like revisiting a song you used to perform with Prince?

When I was filming the video, I was getting angry thinking about how we're at this place again. When we recorded [the new version] in the studio a couple weeks ago, as I was taking my timbale solo, I just broke down crying, because I'm playing this song that [Prince and I] used to play together. I think it was written in '85, '86. And with him now not being here – it really messed me up. Filming and singing it was hard. Then to think, 'wow. okay I'm gonna release this on his birthday.' Again, it's very emotional for me, but I think he would do this at this time if he was here.

What do you remember from the actual recording?

The crazy thing was, when I was recording "America," both cymbals crashed to the ground. I was hitting one cymbal so hard it came off the stand. We kept playing, because I was like 'don't stop!' Then towards the end, the second cymbal came off. We did one take, played it straight through seven minutes, both cymbals were down and I was like 'wow, that's how you play a song' [laughs].

How did you, Prince and the New Power Generation celebrate birthdays on the road?

Oh gosh, there were so many birthday. One year, for mine – this is on the Purple Rain Tour – Prince canceled one of the Chicago dates just so we could have a party for me. It was at this place called Park West. He bought me another mink coat – I already had two or three already because that was the whole "Glamorous Life" thing. They had these big gigantic blimp things flying in the club. We stayed up all night, talking and laughing.

For his birthday on that tour, it was a costume party. So I dressed up as a guy. I went to a cosmetic place and got the fake mustache, side burns and chest hair with the spirit gum – it's like a glue – and a wig. It looked so real. At the party, Prince was looking for me and I walked by him I don't know how many times [laughs]. He did not know it was me. At one point, the band is jamming and I took one of the saxophones and hit a few notes – I can't really play, but I know a couple of James Brown licks – and then Prince turns around and is like 'Who's playing saxophone?' When he saw me, he fell on the floor laughing. He laughed so hard. He could not stop. He looked at me like, 'I can't believe that you did that.' That's what I used to do make him laugh – crazy things like that.

What was it like playing with Candy on that song after so many years?

Well we've been playing off and on together. I love playing with her, we're actually trying to put shows together for this year. I love her as a person. And as a musician and an artist she's incredible. Amazing sax player. And I don't wanna say because she's a girl – that has nothing to do with it.

Do you remember when she first started playing with Prince's band?

I remember, it was during the Sign O' The Times Tour, we were somewhere in Amsterdam playing an outdoor concert. [Candy] was in a band that was gonna open for us and at the last minute, Prince canceled the opener. So, we're backstage and I was walking to the production office in this little tractor-trailer mobile home thing to call my parents, and as I was leaving I see this girl who's yelling, and everyone's saying 'Sheila, one of the musicians from the opening band is pissed off and wants to talk to you.'

At the time, I was the musical director for Prince and I put together the Sign O' The Times show. So I meet Candy, and she's this young thing, stomping and yelling at me. She didn't care who I was, and it didn't matter, she needed to say what she had to say. She's like 'I can play better than Eric Leeds,' who was our sax player at the time. So I relayed that message to Prince. And I knew that that was gonna get him. And he said, well tell her to stand by we're gonna call her up to play. That's how we all started – because she was bold enough to stand up and say this is not right.

Can you set the record straight on the "Erotic City" lyrics? Is it "fuck you" or "funk you till the dawn?"

[Laughs] I said F-U-N-K, and [Prince] said the F-word.

So you both sang it differently onstage?

Well, I didn't want to say that word. At the time, I just told him that I wasn't going to say it. At first he was like, 'why not?' Then he kind of mixed it so you really don't know you know what was really being said.

Were there any other times where you were purposely singing two different things?

One of the songs that was going to be on my record initially was "Scarlet Pussy" – and it was about a cat, but it really wasn't [laughs]. I stacked all these harmonies on that song. I remember we recorded it at Paisley when I was doing my second record. Paisley only had two studios then, it was A and B, so you know if he was in A, I was in B, and then he'd come over and hear what I was doing, and then I'd go over there into A and then record something with him, and we were back and forth. And I remember him coming back and hearing all these vocals that I had done on ["Scarlet Pussy"]. We'd just sing a lot of things and sometimes slip in a little something here and there. And that's what made it fun for us. There are no limits, there are no laws, there are no rules, we're just gonna do whatever.

What were the discussions like about the lyrics Prince wanted you to sing? Did you feel like you could tell him if you were uncomfortable?

Oh yeah, if I didn't like something or didn't want to do something, it was no big deal. We came up with crazy things like on the black record, we were recording half of it in his house and some of it in a warehouse where the rehearsal studio was. I don't think Paisley was up yet. I think I was living with him at the time. One time, I was in Oakland and he called me saying I need a title for one of these songs and I said, call that one "Too Niggs United in West Compton." And he's like 'what?' But that's what he named it.

When you listen to "U Got the Look" – the line "your body's hecka slamming" – that's because I used to say hecka all the time. It's an Oakland thing. We would just trade back and forth – your body's hecka slamming – he's like oh I'll put that in the song. There was a lot of that [laughs].

You recently confirmed that Prince did propose to you onstage.

Yes, during the Sign O' The Times Tour. I was playing drums and it was during "Purple Rain." That song always made me cry. We were so into it and the way he played – my God. My eyes were closed a lot during that song. It was just so emotional. Musically, you know when you get to that place where you're just one? We hit that place. And when I opened my eyes, I could see his eyes were opening as well. He turned and looked at me during his solo and that's when he asked me to marry him and I said yes. We were still playing the song.

Did the audience know? Was it a big moment?

Oh no, it was just him and I. We didn't even see anybody else as far as I'm concerned. It was just him and I.

What was it like when you got offstage together?

Well, it's always emotional when we get offstage, talking about how great the show was. We got in the car together, you know, just hugging each other, loving on each other, driving to the hotel [laughs].

Did you take Prince's proposal seriously at the time?

Oh yeah, I felt like we were married anyway. We were attached at the hip. If there were three hours I didn't see him – maybe that was about it. When I lived with him, he'd go to the studio at two or three o'clock in the morning for a couple hours, comes back and then wakes me up and is like, 'I'm gonna play what I just did.' It was nonstop. We went to the movies, played basketball, ping-pong, pool. We were very competitive with each other [laughs]. We were in the studio recording all the time. A lot of the music that Prince recorded, it was just him and I in the studio for hours and hours just having fun, just making up stuff.

Is there one conversation you had together that's stuck with you?

One time we were in his room, and he turned, looked at me and said – out of the blue – 'you know, everyone loves you and everyone likes you. Not everyone can say that or experience that.' And right then, I just felt truly blessed [pauses]. You know, our lives started a long time ago. When I first met him, I was already pretty famous. He'd been following my career for a long time. We really challenged each other.

When you reflect on your relationship – as friends, collaborators, lovers – what did you learn?

The learning experience is really about forgiveness. That's the only way you're gonna be able to live your life. And it's a hard thing. I want to saw about a year or two after we broke up and hadn't spoken, I went to Paisley. This is when he was doing Batman. He was having a party and everyone was like, 'how are you gonna go to the party, you guys haven't talked,' and I said 'It's fine.' I felt like it was fine. I was like, no we're good. I just felt it. So I walked into the building and I saw him. He looked at me, I looked at him and we fell in love all over again.

It was forgiveness. It was more important to love him as a friend. People do say, you want to marry your best friend – and he was my best friend. But I also loved him enough to let him go, and that was hard. It was very hard, like I said, it was like a divorce. It felt like I lost someone deeply. It was hard for him too, it was horrible. It was a horrible time for him. [Pauses].

We had a great life together, we really did, good and bad, the ups and the downs, there were a lot of downs too. But at one point I told him, 'I'm not here to play your music to get paid because it's money, money has nothing to do with it, I'm here because I love you. I don't care about your money.' So I told him to stop paying me when we were out on tour. That really upset him. That was during the Lovesexy tour.

And that was when –

That's when I knew I was gonna leave, that was about '88, '89.

Did the fact that you and Prince were diverging musically have an impact on your personal relationship?

It was both, it was music and it was personal. I want to enjoy what I'm doing. I work really hard and I love playing with people. And 90 percent of playing with an artist or in a band or being a part of a project is the hang. The other 10 percent is when you finally get to go onstage and do what you do. So if the hang isn't good, then why be there?

I don't care about the money, I never did. I'd be there because I love the music, I love the hang, and we all get along. But just to be there because it's a paycheck? I didn't want to be in that position, so I chose to leave. On the personal side, we started growing apart. And he started seeing other people while I was there playing in the band. That was very hurtful, very hard.

Back when you met, Prince pursued you, right?

Oh yeah, big time [laughs]. He pursued me for a long time. I kept saying no, which was hard to do.

Was it that you weren't attracted?

Oh yes I was! Are you kidding? No, oh my God. The first time we saw each other, we looked at each other like… He was beautiful, and he was talented. I had this thing for guitar players, I had just gotten out of another relationship with a guitar player, and I was like 'not another musician.' I kept saying no [to Prince], but it was hard. After a while it was just like 'okay, well maybe.' And that was it. He wooed me very well [laughs].

What did he do?

He did so many beautiful things. During the Lionel Richie tour in 1982, he sent me flowers at every place, every single day. Whatever city we were in, there were beautiful arrangements of flowers from [Prince] the entire tour. The entire tour! I couldn't bring anymore flowers on the bus. There were some I couldn't even lift! Each arrangement one was different. There was nowhere to put them, so I started giving them away to either shelters or the housekeepers, because I couldn't take them anymore, there was no room on the bus. It was a lot – and I loved it [laughs]. He knew how to get me. And every arrangement came with a card from him.

Do you still have them?

I kept every single card.