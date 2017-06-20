Watch Motorhead's Lemmy Play a Sunset Strip Vampire in New Jyrki 69 Clip

Late Motörhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister stars as a surly, blood-guzzling vampire in Finnish gothic-rock singer Jyrki 69's "Bloodlust" video. The eerie footage – also featuring porn star Ron Jeremy, Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns – previews Phoebe Dollar's upcoming horror film Sunset Society, which follows vampire rockers on the Sunset Strip.

Related Inside Lemmy's Last Days "He took it better than all of us," says Motörhead manager Todd Singerman of Lemmy's grave diagnosis

Vicente and Fernando Cordero directed the unsettling video, which cuts between vampire rituals, human sacrifice, a woman bathing herself in blood, random clips of film's cast and blurry close-ups of Jyrki 69 – best known as the frontman of long-running hard-rock band the 69 Eyes – crooning the dark synth-pop track.

In a statement issued to Rolling Stone, Jyrki called the visual "The Lost Boys movie taken into modern day to the Sunset Strip," adding, "Aren't we all so glad to see that Lemmy's doing all right? He lives forever!"

Kilmister, who died from prostate cancer in December 2015, filmed his scenes during Sunset Society's production more than two years ago. The movie is out Spring 2018.



Jyrki also praised Kilmister as one of his chief musical – and cultural – influences. "Mötorhead has naturally always been more than just inspiration musically – it's a whole lifestyle which Lemmy symbolizes," he said. "Life suddenly has become harder without a new Mötorhead album or tour behind the corner. I met the man over decades many times all over the world. Never bothered him at the Rainbow Bar & Grill! ... I'm proud to have the General still onboard! I actually showed the video to Ron Jeremy at the Rainbow Bar & Grill, and he loved it!"

"Bloodlust" appears on Jyrki 69's debut solo album, Helsinki Vampire, out Friday.