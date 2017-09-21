On October 6th, Rhino Records will release the Replacements' For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986, recorded at the storied Hoboken, New Jersey club just as the band was beginning an East Coast tour to support their major label debut, Tim. The 'Mats were famous for their self-destructive onstage hi-jinx. But For Sale shows how great they could be when they honed their chaos. For proof, check out this explosive version of T. Rex’s 1972 glam-rock classic "Baby Strange."

The 29-song For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986 is the Replacements' first live album since 1985’s The Shit Hits The Fans, which was only available on cassette. The Maxwell's set came just weeks after the Minneapolis punk band’s disastrous (some would say awesome) appearance on Saturday Night Live, during which they cursed on-air and received a lifetime ban from the show.

The gig was one of the last great shows to feature the band's classic lineup – singer-guitarist Paul Westerberg, bassist Tommy Stinson, drummer Chris Mars and wildman guitarist Bob Stinson, who would be asked to leave the band not long after this show was recorded. Check out an exclusive photo from the gig below.