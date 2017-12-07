Hear Joe Perry's Exuberant New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

Aerosmith's Joe Perry teams with Cheap Trick's Robin Zander for the rollicking hard rocker "Aye, Aye, Aye," set to appear on Perry's upcoming solo album, Sweetzerland Manifesto, out January 19th.



"Aye, Aye, Aye" roars with plenty of classic-rock grit as Perry's guitar rages beneath Zander's howling vocals. The track packs in plenty of surprises too, like the sudden arrival of a swinging piano, as well as Perry's scorched-earth guitar solo.

"Being friends and fans of each other for 40 years – Robin and I had always talked about writing together," Perry told Rolling Stone of the song's origins. "I was in L.A. working on my newest solo record and Robin was in town with Cheap Trick and called me with an idea for a song. He sang the chorus over the phone which was all he had at the time. I dug it and said, 'Hell yeah, come on up.' This song turned out to be one of two tracks on the album I hadn't written the music for before. Robin came up to Sweetzerland and six hours later 'Aye, Aye, Aye' was born. The song moved along as fast as a ride on a Japanese bullet train. In fact, we were able to track it live that night."



"Aye, Aye, Aye" is one of three collaborations with Zander on Sweetzerland Manifesto. The record will also feature contributions from the New York Dolls' David Johansen, singer Terry Reid and drummer Zak Starkey. Perry's sons, Tony and Roman, also collaborated with their father on the track "Spanish Sushi." Perry and Bruce Witkin produced the album, while Perry's Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp served as executive producer.

Sweetzerland Manifesto marks Perry's first solo LP since 2009's Have Guitar, Will Travel.