The Levee Walkers are a Seattle-based supergroup featuring Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and drummer Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees and many other projects. The band recruited local singer-songwriter Ayron Jones to front their poignant new single "All Things Fade Away," premiering here.

Jones reflects on death and childhood memories throughout the cathartic track. "Remember the time we took a walk downtown/And you held my hand in the pouring rain?" he croons over a sparse, buzzing guitar riff. "I was three years old, and you were 22/But even then I knew your life would end this way."



Martin, who produced Jones' recently issued LP, Audio Paint Job, initiated the collaboration after introducing the singer to his bandmates. Jones wrote lyrics to the Levee Walkers' music, and McKagan was so impressed with the frontman that he invited him to open Guns N' Roses' September show in Washington.



"Ayron is such a special and badass new Seattle artist," McKagan told Rolling Stone. "I went to a show of his last year in Seattle, and it was one of those that just simply made me realize how glad I am that I chose music as a path. Mike and Barrett are, of course, the best at what they do as well. I'm a proud Walker of Levees!"



"The three of us [conceived the Levee Walkers] to make music with guest vocalists," McCready added, describing the project. "It's been a cool, enlightening experience for me as Duff and Barrett push me to be a better musician. We've been lucky enough to have Jaz Coleman from Killing Joke and Latin artist Raquel Sophia sing with us. Our latest great singer and guitar player is Ayron Jones from Seattle. Ayron is a super-talented singer-songwriter who has added a new fuel to the fire of Levee Walkers songs. He is also a smokin' guitar player that needs to be heard."

"All Things Fade Away," backed with another new song "Madness," is the band's third single, following a pair of 2016 releases featuring Coleman and Sophia. Martin produced the latest release, with Seattle icon Jack Endino mixing. The two new tracks will be available for purchase Friday, both digitally and on a seven-inch.