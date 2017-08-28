MTV VMAS 2017: The Best, Worst and Most WTF Moments
From Katy Perry's spotty debut as host to Kendrick Lamar's victory to Chester Bennington tribute, evening's highs and lows
At last year's MTV Video Music Awards, performer Britney Spears had the considerable misfortune of following Beyonce's masterful Lemonade medley performance. This year's VMAs had the misfortune of simply lacking Beyonce or a Beyonce-like moment – or even a Spears moment, for that matter. Nevertheless, the still-raucous evening, held inside the Forum in Inglewood, California, still produced plenty of fodder to kvell, kvetch and tweet about: from Kendrick Lamar's absolute domination to host Katy Perry's iffy jokes to a touching Chester Bennington tribute to the thunder-stealing return (sort of) of Taylor Swift. Here, Rolling Stone recaps the night's highs and lows.