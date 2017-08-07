The 20 Best Carpool Karaoke Episodes, Ranked

Karaoke is a party pastime that doubles as psychological experiment – revealing what people do when they grab a microphone and, for a few minutes, pretend to be someone else. But it can take a more meta turn, too, especially as a hugely popular, viral fixture on the The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In "Carpool Karaoke," the chipper host takes a celebrity (usually a musical artist) on a joyride, typically in traffic-clogged Los Angeles. Corden turns on the radio, and, surprise! It's one of their own songs. Icons like Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga sing along and talk through life, love and Twitter beefs. The medley of duets range from entertaining to unnerving, given how many times Corden takes his hands off the wheel to dance in the driver's seat.

Ahead of the spinoff show's Apple Music premiere on August 8th, we've ranked the 20 most memorable "Carpool Karaoke" segments.